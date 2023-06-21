Ashes 2023: ICC ने लिया तगड़ा एक्शन, इन दो टीमों पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना; ये रही वजह
Ashes 2023: ICC ने लिया तगड़ा एक्शन, इन दो टीमों पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना; ये रही वजह

ENG vs AUS: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीमों के खिलाफ बड़ा एक्शन लिया है. आईसीसी ने दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ियों पर जुर्माना लगाया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Ashes 2023: ICC ने लिया तगड़ा एक्शन, इन दो टीमों पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना; ये रही वजह

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS: इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के के बीच जारी द एशेज (Ashes 2023) का पहला टेस्ट मैच बिर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में खेला गया. इस रोमांचक मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने 2 विकेट से बाजी मारी. लेकिन इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) के बड़े मैच फैसले ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के जीत के जश्न को फीका कर दिया है. वहीं, दूसरी ओर इंग्लैंड की टीम को हार के साथ-साथ एक और बड़ा झटका दिया है.

