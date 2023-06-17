ENG vs AUS: क्रिकेट जगत में पसरा मातम, स्टार ऑलराउंडर की सरेआम चाकू मारकर हत्या
ENG vs AUS: नॉटिंघम में हुए ट्रिपल मर्डर केस ने पूरी दुनिया को झगझोर कर रख दिया है. इस ट्रिपल मर्डर में दो खिलाड़ियों ने गंवाई जान. जिसमें से एक क्रिकेटर था.

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS 1st Test: टेस्ट क्रिकेट की सबसे बड़ी सीरीज एशेज की शुरुआत हो गई है. एशेज सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करने उतरी और पहले ही दिन 78 ओवर्स में आठ विकेट पर 393 रन पर अपनी पारी घोषित की. इस मैच में दोनों ही टीम के खिलाड़ी काली पट्टी बांधकर मैदान पर उतरे. दरअसल, हाल ही में इंग्लैंड में एक युवा ऑलराउंडर की सरेआम चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी, जिसके चलते दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ियों ने ये फैसला लिया.

