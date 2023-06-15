Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया नहीं जाएगी पाकिस्तान, एशिया कप में इस तरीके से होंगे भारत-पाक मैच
topStories1hindi1739216
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया नहीं जाएगी पाकिस्तान, एशिया कप में इस तरीके से होंगे भारत-पाक मैच

Asia Cup 2023: आगामी एशिया कप-2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान गुरुवार शाम कर दिया गया.  एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (एसीसी) ने इस महाद्वीपीय टूर्नामेंट के लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल को स्वीकार कर लिया है. अब यह टूर्नामेंट केवल पाकिस्तान की ही मेजबानी में नहीं खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया नहीं जाएगी पाकिस्तान, एशिया कप में इस तरीके से होंगे भारत-पाक मैच

Asia Cup-2023 Schedule, India vs Pakistan: एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (एसीसी) ने एशिया कप-2023 के शेड्यूल का ऐलान गुरुवार शाम कर दिया. एसीसी ने इस महाद्वीपीय टूर्नामेंट के लिए हाइब्रिड मॉडल को स्वीकार कर लिया है. अब यह टूर्नामेंट केवल पाकिस्तान में नहीं खेला जाएगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!