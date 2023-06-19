Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले BCCI का बड़ा ऐलान, 3 टेस्ट खेले इस क्रिकेटर को अचानक बनाया सेलेक्टर
topStories1hindi1744821
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले BCCI का बड़ा ऐलान, 3 टेस्ट खेले इस क्रिकेटर को अचानक बनाया सेलेक्टर

Indian Cricket: भारतीय टीम को अगले महीने 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज दौरा करना है. इसके बाद टीम को एशिया कप और वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जैसे दो बड़े टूर्नामेंट्स खेलने हैं. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले BCCI का बड़ा ऐलान, 3 टेस्ट खेले इस क्रिकेटर को अचानक बनाया सेलेक्टर

Team India Selection Committee: टीम इंडिया को फिलहाल रेस्ट पर है लेकिन जुलाई से होने वाले वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के बाद से टीम को लगातार काफी क्रिकेट खेलनी है. इसमें दो बड़े टूर्नामेंट्स एशिया कप और वनडे कप भी शामिल हैं. इस बीच टीम इंडिया की सेलेक्शन कमिटी में बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है. दरअसल, पुरुष क्रिकेट नहीं बल्कि यह बदलाव महिला क्रिकेट की सेलेक्शन कमिटी में हुआ है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!