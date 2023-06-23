Indian Cricket : सेलेक्टर्स ने इस खिलाड़ी के साथ कर दी बड़ी नाइंसाफी, बिना डेब्यू के ही खत्म हो जाएगा करियर!
IND vs WI Squad: बीसीसीआई ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया है. दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए 16 सदस्यीय टीम चुनी गई है, जिसकी कमान धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा के पास है. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी के साथ सेलेक्टर्स ने जैसे नाइंसाफी कर दी.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

India vs West Indies, Squad Announced : भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए शुक्रवार को स्क्वॉड का ऐलान कर दिया. दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए बीसीसीआई ने 16 सदस्यीय टीम चुनी, जिसकी कमान धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) के ही पास है. इस बीच एक धुरंधर खिलाड़ी के साथ सेलेक्टर्स ने जैसे नाइंसाफी कर डाली और उसे किसी भी सीरीज के लिए टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया.

