Cheteshwar Pujara: टीम इंडिया से बाहर किए जाने पर चेतेश्वर पुजारा का बड़ा फैसला, सामने आया ये अपडेट
Cheteshwar Pujara: टीम इंडिया से बाहर किए जाने पर चेतेश्वर पुजारा का बड़ा फैसला, सामने आया ये अपडेट

India vs West Indies: भारतीय टीम के टेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट चेतेश्वर पुजारा को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम में नहीं चुना गया है. टीम से बाहर किए जाने पर पुजारा ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara Snub From Test Team: 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए  भारतीय टीम के टेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को स्क्वॉड में शामिल नहीं किया गया है. पुजारा ने पिछले कुछ समय में टीम इंडिया के लिए कुछ खास प्रदर्शन नहीं किया है, जिसके चलते सेलेक्टर्स ने उन्हें टीम से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया. भारतीय टीम से बाहर होते ही चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने एक घरेलू टीम का हाथ थाम लिया है.

