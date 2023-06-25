IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया से बाहर किए गए इस खिलाड़ी के पिता का छलका दर्द, कहा- मेरा बेटा एक बार फिर...
topStories1hindi1752661
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया से बाहर किए गए इस खिलाड़ी के पिता का छलका दर्द, कहा- मेरा बेटा एक बार फिर...

India vs West Indies: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान किया जा चुका है. इस टीम में एक स्टार खिलाड़ी को जगह ना मिलने पर उनके पिता ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया से बाहर किए गए इस खिलाड़ी के पिता का छलका दर्द, कहा- मेरा बेटा एक बार फिर...

India vs West Indies Series: भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट और वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान कर दिया है. टीम इंडिया का वेस्टइंडीज दौरा 12 जुलाई से शुरू होगा. इस दौरे पर भारतीय टीम के टेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) टीम का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे. सेलेक्टर्स ने उन्हें टीम से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया. पुजारा को टीम से बाहर किए जाने पर उनके पिता ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Kajol
Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay...दर्शकों को किसकी जोड़ी भायी
breaking news
Live Breaking News: US दौरे के आखिरी चरण में PM मोदी का दुनिया को संदेश, 'भारत में खेल का मैदान तैयार, जो खेलेगा वही खिलेगा'