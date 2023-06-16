WTC Final के बाद इस खिलाड़ी को अचानक बनाया गया टीम का कप्तान, सेलेक्टर्स के फैसले से मचा बवाल!
Team India Cricketer: WTC Final के बाद IPL के एक फ्लॉप स्टार को अचानक टीम का कप्तान बना दिया गया है. सेलेक्टर्स ने इस फैसले से तूफान खड़ा हो गया है कि आखिरकार IPL 2023 में अपने शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन से आलोचना झेलने वाले एक क्रिकेटर को कैसे कप्तान बनाया जा सकता है. 

Indian Cricketer: WTC Final के बाद IPL के एक फ्लॉप स्टार को अचानक टीम का कप्तान बना दिया गया है. सेलेक्टर्स ने इस फैसले से तूफान खड़ा हो गया है कि आखिरकार IPL 2023 में अपने शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन से आलोचना झेलने वाले एक क्रिकेटर को कैसे कप्तान बनाया जा सकता है. बता दें कि  28 जून से शुरू हो रही दलीप ट्रॉफी में मनदीप सिंह उत्तर क्षेत्र की कमान संभालेंगे. IPL 2023 में शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन के बावजूद मनदीप सिंह को सेलेक्टर्स ने कप्तानी जैसी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दे दी है. 

