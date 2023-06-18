Team India: टीम इंडिया के लिए आई गुड न्यूज, इस सीरीज से मैदान में वापसी करने जा रहे बुमराह
Jasprit Bumrah: भारत को एक के बाद एक दो बड़े टूर्नामेंट्स इस साल खेलने हैं. ऐसे में टीम के लिए एक राहत भरी खबर आई है. तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह जल्द ही मैदान पर वापसी करने जा रहे हैं.

Jasprit Bumrah to return in ireland T20 series: भारतीय टीम को इस साल लगातार दो बड़े टूर्नामेंट खेलने हैं. पहले एशिया कप जिसकी शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होगी और दूसरा ICC का सबसे बड़ा टूर्नामेंट वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जो साल के अंत में खेला जाएगा. इनसे पहले ही भारतीय टीम और फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी आई है. टीम इंडिया के खतरनाक तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह जल्द ही मैदान में वापसी करने जा रहे हैं.

