Shubman Gill: भारत के पूर्व हेट कोच गैरी कर्स्टन ने टीम इंडिया के ओपनर शुभमन गिल को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है. आईपीएल 2023 में कर्स्टन गुजरात टाइटंस के बल्लेबाजी कोच और मेंटर थे, गिल भी इसी टीम का हिस्सा थे.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Shubman Gill: सचिन-विराट जैसे खिलाड़ी नहीं शुभमन गिल? दिग्गज ने अपने बयान से मचाया तहलका!

Gary Kirsten on Shubman Gill: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 टीम इंडिया के ओपनर शुभमन गिल के लिए काफी यादगार रहा. इस सीजन में वह सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बने. लेकिन भारत के पूर्व हेट कोच गैरी कर्स्टन का मानना है कि भारत के युवा बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल की तुलना महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली से करना अभी अनुचित होगा. कर्स्टन गुजरात टाइटंस के बल्लेबाजी कोच और मेंटर थे, जब गिल ने 17 पारियों में 890 रन बनाए, जिसमें तीन शतक शामिल थे.

