Team India: धोनी नहीं, इस खिलाड़ी की वजह से 2011 वर्ल्ड कप जीता भारत; गौतम गंभीर ने इस बयान से मचाया तहलका

Gautam Gambhir Statement: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर गौतम गंभीर ने एक बार फिर अपने तीखे बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में तहलका मचाने का काम किया है. गौतम गंभीर ने पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को नहीं बल्कि एक अन्य खिलाड़ी को 2011 वर्ल्ड कप जीत का सबसे बड़ा हीरो बताया है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर गौतम गंभीर ने एक बार फिर अपने तीखे बयान से क्रिकेट जगत में तहलका मचाने का काम किया है. गौतम गंभीर ने पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को नहीं बल्कि एक अन्य खिलाड़ी को 2011 वर्ल्ड कप जीत का सबसे बड़ा हीरो बताया है. गौतम गंभीर के मुताबिक महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को उनकी PR टीम ने 2011 वर्ल्ड कप जीत का हीरो बना दिया जबकि इस वर्ल्ड कप जीत का असली हीरो तो कोई और ही था.

