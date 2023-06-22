Team India: टेस्ट में वापस लौटा ये खिलाड़ी तो चार गुना होगी टीम इंडिया की ताकत, छिन जाएगी अय्यर-रहाणे की जगह!
Team India: टेस्ट में वापस लौटा ये खिलाड़ी तो चार गुना होगी टीम इंडिया की ताकत, छिन जाएगी अय्यर-रहाणे की जगह!

Team India Cricketer: भारत के पास एक ऐसा खतरनाक क्रिकेटर मौजूद है जिसकी अगर टेस्ट टीम में वापसी हो गई तो टीम इंडिया की ताकत चार गुना बढ़ जाएगी. ये खिलाड़ी भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में नंबर 5 पर बल्लेबाजी का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार है. टीम इंडिया का ये खिलाड़ी अपने बल्ले से जमकर तबाही मचाने के लिए जाना जाता है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Team India: टेस्ट में वापस लौटा ये खिलाड़ी तो चार गुना होगी टीम इंडिया की ताकत, छिन जाएगी अय्यर-रहाणे की जगह!

Team India News: भारत के पास एक ऐसा खतरनाक क्रिकेटर मौजूद है जिसकी अगर टेस्ट टीम में वापसी हो गई तो टीम इंडिया की ताकत चार गुना बढ़ जाएगी. ये खिलाड़ी भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में नंबर 5 पर बल्लेबाजी का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार है. टीम इंडिया का ये खिलाड़ी अपने बल्ले से जमकर तबाही मचाने के लिए जाना जाता है. ये खिलाड़ी जब भी पिच पर कदम रखता है, तो वह अपनी तूफानी बैटिंग से टीम इंडिया को हारी हुई बाजी भी जिता देता है. इस खिलाड़ी के भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में लौटने से श्रेयस अय्यर और अजिंक्य रहाणे जैसे बल्लेबाजों की जगह भी छिन जाएगी. 

