HS Prannoy: एचएस प्रणय ने रचा इतिहास, ये खिताब जीतने वाले बने पहले भारतीय पुरुष खिलाड़ी

Malaysian Masters: भारत के वर्ल्ड नंबर-9 शटलर एचएस प्रणय (HS Prannoy) ने इतिहास रच दिया है. उन्होंने मलेशिया मास्टर्स सुपर 500 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट (Malaysia Masters 500 Trophy) पहली बार जीता है.

May 28, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Malaysia Masters 500 Trophy: भारत के वर्ल्ड नंबर-9 शटलर एचएस प्रणय (HS Prannoy) ने मलेशिया मास्टर्स सुपर 500 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट (Malaysia Masters 500 Trophy) में चीन के वेंग होंग यांग को तीन गेमों के कड़े संघर्ष में 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 से हराकर अपना पहला बीडब्ल्यूएफ वल्र्ड टूर खिताब (BWF World Tour title) जीत लिया है. वह भारत के लिए पुरुष सिंगल्स में यह खिताब जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बने हैं.

