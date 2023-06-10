T20 World Cup: ICC का आखिरी फैसला, इस देश में खेला जाएगा 2024 का टी20 वर्ल्ड कप!
topStories1hindi1731769
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

T20 World Cup: ICC का आखिरी फैसला, इस देश में खेला जाएगा 2024 का टी20 वर्ल्ड कप!

T20 World Cup 2024: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 को लेकर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने एक बड़ा अपडेट दिया है. ये टूर्नामेंट दो बड़े देशों की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

T20 World Cup: ICC का आखिरी फैसला, इस देश में खेला जाएगा 2024 का टी20 वर्ल्ड कप!

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 (T20 World Cup 2024) की मेजबानी की जिम्मेदारी दो बड़े देशों को दी थी. लेकिन हाल ही में खबरे आईं थीं कि इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) इन देशों से टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 की मेजबानी छीन सकता है. ऐसे में टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 (T20 World Cup 2024) को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आ रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट