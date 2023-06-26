World Cup 2023: अंतरिक्ष में दिखाई गई वर्ल्ड कप 2023 ट्रॉफी की पहली झलक, पहली बार खेल जगत में हुआ कुछ ऐसा
topStories1hindi1755367
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: अंतरिक्ष में दिखाई गई वर्ल्ड कप 2023 ट्रॉफी की पहली झलक, पहली बार खेल जगत में हुआ कुछ ऐसा

World Cup 2023 Trophy: भारत में इस साल होने वाले वर्ल्ड कप 2023 की ट्रॉफी का अनावरण खास अंदाज में किया गया है. ट्रॉफी के दौरे की शुरुआत 27 जून को भारत में होगी और दुनिया भर की यात्रा करने के बाद चार सितंबर को ट्रॉफी मेजबान देश वापस लौटेगी.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: अंतरिक्ष में दिखाई गई वर्ल्ड कप 2023 ट्रॉफी की पहली झलक, पहली बार खेल जगत में हुआ कुछ ऐसा

World Cup 2023 Trophy Unveiled: भारत में इस साल होने वाले आईसीसी के वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले इसकी ट्रॉफी के दौरे की बड़े स्तर पर शुरुआत की गई है. दौरे की शानदार अंदाज में शुरुआत हुई जब ट्रॉफी को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में शानदार लैंडिंग से पहले पृथ्वी से एक लाख 20 हजार फीट ऊपर अंतरिक्ष में छोड़ा गया. अंतरिक्ष से आने के बाद इसे अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में लैंड करवाया गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज