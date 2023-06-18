ICC ODI World Cup: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, आईसीसी ने अचानक किया ये ऐलान
topStories1hindi1743211
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

ICC ODI World Cup: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, आईसीसी ने अचानक किया ये ऐलान

ODI World Cup: भारत की मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है, जिसका पूरा शेड्यूल अभी तक जारी नहीं किया गया है. इस बीच आईसीसी की ओर से रविवार को फैंस के लिए एक बड़ा अनाउंसमेंट किया गया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

ICC ODI World Cup: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, आईसीसी ने अचानक किया ये ऐलान

ICC ODI World Cup-2023 : भारत की मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (World Cup) खेला जाना है. इसका शेड्यूल अभी तक जारी नहीं किया गया है. इस बीच आईसीसी ने रविवार को फैंस के लिए एक बड़ा अनाउंसमेंट किया. पूरी संभावना है कि भारत में होने वाला ये वैश्विक टूर्नामेंट अक्टूबर-नवंबर में खेला जाएगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण