World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले टीम के लिए आई बुरी खबर, इस खिलाड़ी के लगी गंभीर चोट; नाक में हुआ फ्रैक्चर

ICC World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. एक स्टार खिलाड़ी को गंभीर चोट लगी है. चोट के चलते इस खिलाड़ी की नाक में फ्रैक्चर भी हो गया है.

World Cup Qualifier 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत में खेला जाएगा. वहीं, वर्ल्ड कप 2023 क्वालीफायर (World Cup Qualifier 2023) मैच जिम्बाब्वे में खेले जा रहे हैं. क्वालीफायर मैचों के बीच वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट टीम के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. टीम के एक स्टार खिलाड़ी को गंभीर चोट लगी है. चोट के चलते इस खिलाड़ी की नाक में फ्रैक्चर भी हो गया है.

