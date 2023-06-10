IND vs AUS: बारिश के चलते आज नहीं खेला जाएगा WTC फाइनल? सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट
IND vs AUS: बारिश के चलते आज नहीं खेला जाएगा WTC फाइनल? सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जा रहे वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में अभी तक तीन दिन का खेल खेला जा चुका है. लेकिन बारिश चौथे दिन का खेल बिगाड़ सकती है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

IND vs AUS: बारिश के चलते आज नहीं खेला जाएगा WTC फाइनल? सामने आया ये बड़ा अपडेट

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेल रही है. लेकिन पिछली बार की तरह इस बार भी टीम इंडिया पर हार का खतरा मंडरा रहा है. अभी तक तीन दिन का खेल खत्म हो चुका है. द ओवल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया (Australia) ने भारत (Team India) के खिलाफ अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखा है. इसी बीच मौसम को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

