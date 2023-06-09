WTC Final में रोहित की इस गलती ने टीम इंडिया को डुबोया! सालों तक खत्म नहीं होगा ये गम
WTC Final में रोहित की इस गलती ने टीम इंडिया को डुबोया! सालों तक खत्म नहीं होगा ये गम

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन में खेला जा रहा है. इस मैच में रोहित शर्मा की एक गलती टीम इंडिया पर भारी पड़ती नजर आ रही है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

WTC Final में रोहित की इस गलती ने टीम इंडिया को डुबोया! सालों तक खत्म नहीं होगा ये गम

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) लंदन में खेला जा रहा है. आस्ट्रेलिया ने इस मैच की पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए हैं. जबकि भारत ने दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक 38 ओवरों में पांच विकेट गवांकर 151 रन बनाए हैं. टीम इंडिया इस मैच में कहीं ना कहीं काफी पिछड़ गई है. टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) का एक फैसला अब टीम इंडिया को भारी पड़ता नजर आ रहा है. रोहित के इस फैसले को टीम के पिछड़ने की बड़ी वजह भी माना जा रहा है.

