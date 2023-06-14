Team India: WTC फाइनल की हार ने सेलेक्टर्स की उड़ाई नींद, 1774 दिन बाद खेलेगा भारत का ये स्टार खिलाड़ी!
Team India: WTC फाइनल की हार ने सेलेक्टर्स की उड़ाई नींद, 1774 दिन बाद खेलेगा भारत का ये स्टार खिलाड़ी!

IND vs WI: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हराया, जिसके बाद उसके कुछ फैसलों की आलोचना शुरू हो गई. अब भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स भी जरूर ये सोचकर परेशान हो रहे होंगे कि आखिर क्या गलती हो गई. इस बीच एक दिग्गज की टीम में वापसी हो सकती है.

Team India: WTC फाइनल की हार ने सेलेक्टर्स की उड़ाई नींद, 1774 दिन बाद खेलेगा भारत का ये स्टार खिलाड़ी!

India Squad for West Indies Tour: भारतीय टीम का सपना लगातार दूसरी बार टूट गया और उसे वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मात दी. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने लंदन में खेले गए इस मैच में भारत के सामने जीत के लिए 444 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा था. टीम इंडिया की दूसरी पारी मैच के 5वें और आखिरी दिन 234 रन पर खत्म हुई जिससे इससे भारत को 209 रनों से हार मिली. अब सेलेक्टर्स भी जरूर ये सोचकर परेशान हो रहे होंगे कि आखिर क्या गलती हो गई.

