Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, भारत-श्रीलंका के बीच होने वाला मैच हुआ रद्द!
Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 को लेकर एक बहुत बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच होने वाला मैच बारिश के चलते नहीं खेला जा सका है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2023: वूमेंस एमर्जिंग एशिया कप 2023 (ACC Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2023) हांगकांग के टिन क्वांग रोड रिक्रिएशन ग्राउंड में खेला जा रहा है. महिला इंडिया-ए (India A Women) और श्रीलंका-ए (Sri Lanka A Women) की टीम के बीच खेला जाने वाला टूर्नामेंट का सेमीफाइनल मैच बारिश के चलते नहीं खेला गया है.  हालांकि इस अहम मैच के लिए रिजर्व डे भी रखा गया है. ऐसे में ये मैच अब मंगलवार को रिजर्व डे पर खेला जाएगा.

