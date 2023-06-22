Indian Cricket: भारत छोड़ विदेश पहुंचा ये क्रिकेटर, फ्लॉप-शो के बाद टीम में जगह बचाने के भी पड़ गए लाले!
Indian Cricket: भारत छोड़ विदेश पहुंचा ये क्रिकेटर, फ्लॉप-शो के बाद टीम में जगह बचाने के भी पड़ गए लाले!

World Cup : भारत के कुछ खिलाड़ी क्रिकेट करियर को आगे बढ़ाने के मकसद से विदेशी सरजमीं पहुंचे लेकिन सभी को सफलता नहीं मिल पाई. ऐसा ही एक खिलाड़ी है जो विदेशी टीम से वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफायर मैच खेल रहा है लेकिन उसके लिए अपनी जगह बचाए रखना भी चुनौती बराबर है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Indian Cricket: भारत छोड़ विदेश पहुंचा ये क्रिकेटर, फ्लॉप-शो के बाद टीम में जगह बचाने के भी पड़ गए लाले!

ODI World Cup Qualifiers : भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेला जाना है. फिलहाल हरारे में वर्ल्ड कप क्वालिफायर्स खेले जा रहे हैं, जिसमें एक खिलाड़ी का फ्लॉप-शो जारी है. ये खिलाड़ी भारतीय मूल का है.

