IND vs WI: भारत-वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज के लिए शेड्यूल का ऐलान, जानें कब और कहां होंगे मुकाबले
India vs West Indies: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की हार के बाद अब टीम इंडिया का अगला मिशन वेस्टइंडीज दौरा है. इस दौरे के लिए वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया है.

India Tour Of West Indies: टीम इंडिया 12 जुलाई से 13 अगस्त तक वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाएगी. इस दौरान दोनों टीमों के बीच दो टेस्ट मैच, तीन वनडे और पांच टी20 मैच खेल जाएंगे. क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज ने इस सीरीज के लिए शेड्यूल का ऐलान कर दिया है. टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी बार 2019 में सभी फॉर्मेट के मैचों के लिए वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा किया था और हर फॉर्मेट में सीरीज जीती थी. पिछले साल उन्होंने वहां वनडे और टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेली थी और दोनों में जीत हासिल की थी.

