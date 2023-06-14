Rohit Sharma: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रच देंगे रोहित शर्मा, रिकी पोंटिंग का रिकॉर्ड चुटकियों में होगा ध्वस्त
Rohit Sharma: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रच देंगे रोहित शर्मा, रिकी पोंटिंग का रिकॉर्ड चुटकियों में होगा ध्वस्त

Rohit Sharma Record: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ इस टेस्ट सीरीज में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज रिकी पोंटिंग का एक महारिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए इतिहास रच सकते हैं.  वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में हार के बाद अब भारत को  12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ बड़ी सीरीज खेलनी है. जुलाई में टीम इंडिया को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Rohit Sharma: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इतिहास रच देंगे रोहित शर्मा, रिकी पोंटिंग का रिकॉर्ड चुटकियों में होगा ध्वस्त

India vs West Indies: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) में हार के बाद अब भारत को  12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ बड़ी सीरीज खेलनी है. जुलाई में टीम इंडिया को वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. भारत का वेस्टइंडीज दौरा 12 जुलाई से शुरू होगा जो 13 अगस्त तक चलेगा. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया को 12 जुलाई से दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलनी है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ इस टेस्ट सीरीज में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज रिकी पोंटिंग का एक महारिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए इतिहास रच सकते हैं. 

