Team India: 24 हजार से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाला ये दिग्गज भी टीम इंडिया के नहीं आया काम, अब कभी भी हो सकती है छुट्टी!
Indian Cricket Team: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी. अब भारती के एक दिग्गज की कुर्सी पर खतरा मंडराने लगा है, जिसने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 24 हजार से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Indian Coach Rahul Dravid Exit: भारतीय टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) में करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी. पैट कमिंस की कप्तानी वाली टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को हराकर पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. अब एक दिग्गज की कुर्सी भी खतरे में पड़ गई है. 

