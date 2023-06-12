WTC Final: टीम इंडिया के लिए नासूर बने ये 2 खिलाड़ी! फैंस ने उठाई तुरंत बाहर करने की मांग
WTC Final-2023: दिग्गज ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की कप्तानी वाली टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी. उसे फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के अंतर से हराकर पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया. भारत के 2 खिलाड़ियों पर फिर फैंस का गुस्सा जमकर फूटा.

India vs Australia, WTC Final: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को रविवार को बड़ा झटका लगा, जब फाइनल में उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हराकर वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने से रोक दिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इस तरह अपना 9वां आईसीसी खिताब जीता. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के 2 खिलाड़ियों पर फैंस का गुस्सा जमकर बरसा.

