Indian Cricket: WTC फाइनल के तुरंत बाद संन्यास का ऐलान करेगा ये भारतीय स्टार! प्लेइंग-11 में जगह भी मुश्किल

IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलेगी. इस मुकाबले के तुरंत बाद एक दिग्गज अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकता है. इतना ही नहीं, मैच के लिए उन्हें प्लेइंग-11 में जगह मिल पाना भी मुश्किल है.

Jun 04, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

WTC Final-2023, R Ashwin Update: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) खेलेगी. आगामी 7 जून से शुरू हो रहे इस मुकाबले के लिए दोनों ही टीमों के खिलाड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस मैच के तुरंत बाद एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर सकता है.

