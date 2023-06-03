WTC Final: टीम इंडिया ने पक्की कर ली WTC ट्रॉफी! प्रैक्टिस को लेकर खिलाड़ियों ने किया ये बड़ा बदलाव
Indian Cricket Team: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलेगी, जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती है. इसे जीतने में टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते हैं और उन्होंने प्रैक्टिस के दौरान बड़ा बदलाव किया. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Indian Team Practice, WTC Final : भारतीय टीम वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) जीतने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहती है. इसके लिए खिलाड़ियों ने प्रैक्टिस के दौरान बड़ा बदलाव किया. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल मैच 7 जून से लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. 

