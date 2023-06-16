Team India: टीम इंडिया का नया शेड्यूल, 6 जुलाई से इस देश के साथ मुकाबला; 11 साल बाद होगा मैच
Team India: टीम इंडिया का नया शेड्यूल, 6 जुलाई से इस देश के साथ मुकाबला; 11 साल बाद होगा मैच

Indian Cricket Team: भारतीय टीम आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर जाने वाली है जहां टीम टेस्ट, वनडे और टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलेगी इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Team India: टीम इंडिया का नया शेड्यूल, 6 जुलाई से इस देश के साथ मुकाबला; 11 साल बाद होगा मैच

India Tour of Bangladesh: भारतीय टीम फिलहाल एक महीने के रेस्ट पर है इसके बाद टीम इंडिया 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर होगी जहां 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है 6 जुलाई से भारतीय टीम एक देश के साथ इंटरनेशनल सीरीज खेलेगी हालांकि, यह पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम नहीं बल्कि महिला क्रिकेट टीम का शेड्यूल है भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम का यह दौरा 6 जुलाई से शुरू होगा जहां टीम टी20 और वनडे सीरीज खेलेगी

