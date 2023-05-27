IPL 2023: बेंच पर बैठे-बैठे खत्म हुआ पूरा सीजन, आईपीएल फाइनल के बाद संन्यास ले सकता है ये भारतीय स्टार!
IPL 2023: बेंच पर बैठे-बैठे खत्म हुआ पूरा सीजन, आईपीएल फाइनल के बाद संन्यास ले सकता है ये भारतीय स्टार!

IPL Final: गुजरात टाइटंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स आईपीएल-2023 के फाइनल मैच में आमने-सामने हैं. इस बीच रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर टीम (RCB) का एक खिलाड़ी पूरे सीजन में बेंच पर ही बैठा रह गया. भारत के लिए भी खेल चुके इस पेसर के पास अब कम ही ऑप्शंस बचते हैं.

May 27, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023: इस बार भी बिना खिताब के लौटी रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर टीम (RCB) का एक खिलाड़ी पूरे सीजन में बेंच पर ही बैठा रह गया. ये भारतीय स्टार खिलाड़ी आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) में एक भी मैच नहीं खेल पाया. फाफ डुप्लेसी (Faf Du Plessis) की कप्तानी वाली टीम सीजन में अपना आखिरी मैच गुजरात टाइटंस से खेली और हार गई.

