Delhi Capitals: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कोच का हटना पक्का, फ्लॉप-शो के बाद लिया गया बड़ा फैसला!

Delhi Capitals Coach: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स टीम का प्रदर्शन IPL-2023 में काफी खराब रहा और इसी के चलते फिर से बड़े बदलाव होने तय माने जा रहे हैं. इससे पहले भी टीम के कप्तान, कोच और सपोर्ट स्टाफ में कई बार बदलाव किया गया, लेकिन अभी तक एक बार भी उसके हिस्से में आईपीएल ट्रॉफी नहीं आ सकी.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Coach Change, IPL-2023: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स टीम के कप्तान, कोच और सपोर्ट स्टाफ में कई बार बदलाव किया गया, लेकिन अभी तक एक बार भी उसके हिस्से में खिताब नहीं आया है. अब टीम में एक बार फिर बदलाव होने जा रहा है. दिल्ली टीम का प्रदर्शन पिछले सीजन (IPL-2023) में भी अच्छा नहीं रहा, तब कप्तानी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर संभाल रहे थे. 

