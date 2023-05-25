Australia Team: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए बजी खतरे की घंटी! विरोधी टीम का ये घातक गेंदबाज हुआ फिट
Australia Team: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए बजी खतरे की घंटी! विरोधी टीम का ये घातक गेंदबाज हुआ फिट

Australian  Team: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है. विरोधी टीम का एक घातक तेज गेंदबाज उनके खिलाफ सीरीज खेलने के लिए पूरी तरह फिट हो गया है.

May 25, 2023

ENG vs AUS Ashes Series 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) के बाद इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एशेज सीरीज भी खेलनी है. इस अहम सीरीज से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए खतरे की घंटी बज गई है. इंग्लैंड का एक घातक तेज गेंदबाज एशेज सीरीज के लिए पूरी तरह फिट हो गया है. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले कुछ समय से चोट से जूझ रहा था. इंग्लैंड अपने सीजन की शुरुआत 1 जून से आयरलैंड के खिलाफ एकमात्र टेस्ट मुकाबले से करेगा. इसके बाद 16 जून से एशेज की शुरुआत हो जाएगी.

