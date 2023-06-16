ENG vs AUS: एशेज में जेम्स एंडरसन के नाम होगा ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड! दुनिया का कोई तेज गेंदबाज नहीं कर पाया ऐसा
ENG vs AUS: एशेज में जेम्स एंडरसन के नाम होगा ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड! दुनिया का कोई तेज गेंदबाज नहीं कर पाया ऐसा

Ashes 2023: टेस्ट क्रिकेट की सबसे बड़ी राइवलरी माने जाने वाली 'द एशेज' सीरीज के इस साल की शुरुआत बस कुछ देर में होने वाली है. इंग्लैंड के घातक तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन इस सीरीज में अपने नाम एक ऐसा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड कर लेंगे, जो आने वाले कई सालों तक ज्यों का त्यों रहेगा.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

ENG vs AUS: एशेज में जेम्स एंडरसन के नाम होगा ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड! दुनिया का कोई तेज गेंदबाज नहीं कर पाया ऐसा

James Anderson: इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आज(16 जून) से एशेज टेस्ट सीरीज का आगाज होने जा रहा है. इस सीरीज का पहला मैच बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. ये मैच भारतीय समयानुसार दोपहर 3:30 बजे से शुरू होगा. इस सीरीज में इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन एक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड नाम करने के बेहद करीब हैं. मजेदार बात यह है कि उनके इस वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ना कोई खेल नहीं होगा. आज तक कोई भी तेज गेंदबाज ऐसा करने में कामयाब नहीं हो सका है, लेकिन जिमी के पास यह वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड नाम करने का शानदार मौका है.

