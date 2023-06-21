Ashes 2023: एशेज के पहले टेस्ट में हार के बाद एंडरसन का बड़ा बयान, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए कही ये बात
topStories1hindi1747303
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Ashes 2023: एशेज के पहले टेस्ट में हार के बाद एंडरसन का बड़ा बयान, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए कही ये बात

ENG vs AUS: एशेज सीरीज के पहले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को 2 विकेट से हरा दिया. इस मैच के बाद इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ashes 2023: एशेज के पहले टेस्ट में हार के बाद एंडरसन का बड़ा बयान, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए कही ये बात

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS: एशेज सीरीज 2023 का आगाज काफी शानदार मैच के साथ हुआ है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेले गए एशेज सीरीज के पहले ही टेस्ट मैच में इंग्लैंड को 2 विकेट से हरा दिया. इस मैच का नतीजा मैच के आखिरी दिन में आया. एक समय मुकाबले में आगे चल रही इंग्लैंड की टीम को आखिरी के ओवरों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा. टीम की इस हार के बाद इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग