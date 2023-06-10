Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिला बड़ा तोहफा, इस खूंखार खिलाड़ी की वापसी!
topStories1hindi1732731
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिला बड़ा तोहफा, इस खूंखार खिलाड़ी की वापसी!

ODI World cup 2023: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल के अंत में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इस बड़े टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी आई है. टीम में एक खूंखार गेंदबाज की वापसी होने वाली है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम इंडिया को मिला बड़ा तोहफा, इस खूंखार खिलाड़ी की वापसी!

Indian cricket team: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में खेला जा रहा है. इसके बाद टीम को एशिया कप खेलना है और फिर साल के अंत में भारत में ही वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होगा. पिछले लंबे समय से टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे एक खूंखार खिलाड़ी की टीम में वापसी हो रही है. इस खिलाड़ी की मैदान पर कब वापसी होगी. इसको लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी