Captain Changed: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम में करना पड़ा रिप्लेसमेंट, केवल 8 मैच खेलने वाले को बनाया कप्तान!

Indian Cricket: भारत की मेजबानी में आगामी अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेला जाना है. इससे पहले भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खबर आई. भारत के घरेलू क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में टीम के कप्तान को ही रिप्लेस करना पड़ा है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Captain Changed, Duleep Trophy: आगामी अक्टूबर-नवंबर में भारत की मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेला जाना है. इससे पहले घरेलू क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट दलीप ट्रॉफी (Duleep Trophy-2023) का आगाज होने वाला है. इसमें कई युवा और अनुभवी खिलाड़ी अपनी-अपनी टीमों के लिए दमदार प्रदर्शन करते नजर आएंगे. इस बीच बड़ी खबर है कि टूर्नामेंट में टीम के कप्तान को ही रिप्लेस करना पड़ा है.

