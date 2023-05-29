WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया की चमकी किस्मत, महामुकाबले के लिए फिट हुआ ये घातक गेंदबाज
WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया की चमकी किस्मत, महामुकाबले के लिए फिट हुआ ये घातक गेंदबाज

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. टीम का एक घातक गेंदबाज इस मैच में खेलने के लिए फिट हो गया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

WTC फाइनल से पहले टीम इंडिया की चमकी किस्मत, महामुकाबले के लिए फिट हुआ ये घातक गेंदबाज

India Squad WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 का फाइनल मैच भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच द ओवल में जून में खेला जाना है. इस अहम मैच के लिए भारतीय टीम के कई खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड में तैयारी शुरू कर चुके हैं. फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक खेला जाएगा. इस अहम मुकाबले से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया का एक घातक तेज गेंदबाज इस महामुकाबले के लिए फिट हो गया है.

