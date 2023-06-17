Sachin Tendulkar: कोहली नहीं, ये बल्लेबाज तोड़ेगा सचिन का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, फैंस भी नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन!
Sachin Tendulkar: कोहली नहीं, ये बल्लेबाज तोड़ेगा सचिन का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, फैंस भी नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन!

Tendulkar World Record: टीम इंडिया और दुनिया के सबसे महान बल्लेबाज रहे सचिन तेंदुलकर का एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अब खतरे में पड़ता नजर आ रहा है. मजेदार बात यह है कि इस रिकॉर्ड की ओर विराट कोहली या कोई भारतीय बल्लेबाज नहीं बल्कि एक विदेशी बल्लेबाज ने तोड़ने के लिए कदम बढ़ाए हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 1st Test: ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच खेली जाने वाली एशेज सीरीज 2023 की शुरुआत हो चुकी है. पहला टेस्ट मैच इंग्लैंड के एजबेस्टन में 16 जून से शुरु हो चुका है. इस मैच में खेल रहा एक बल्लेबाज टेस्ट क्रिकेट में लगातार रन बना रहा है, जिससे सचिन तेंदुलकर का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड टूटने के आसार भी दिख रहे हैं. हालांकि, सचिन के इस बड़े रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ना कोई आसान काम नहीं है, लेकिन मौजूदा समय में कोई बल्लेबाज अगर कर सकता है तो वह इंग्लैंड का यही बल्लेबाज है. आइए आपको बताते हैं.

