World Record: कोहली भी नहीं कर पाए ये काम, इस बल्लेबाज के होगा नाम! खतरे में पड़ा सचिन का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Virat Kohli: विराट कोहली को भारतीय क्रिकेट में मौजूदा समय का महान बल्लेबाज माना जाता है. यहां तक की उनकी तुलना दुनिया के महान बल्लेबाज रहे सचिन तेंदुलकर से की जाती है. इस बीच एक बल्लेबाज सचिन का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड तोड़ अपने नाम करने वाला है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Tendulkar World Record: महान सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने 25 साल के क्रिकेट करियर में रिकॉर्डों की भरमार कर दी. उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया हुआ है. इस बीच उनका एक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड खतरे में पड़ता नजर आ रहा है. मजेदार बात यह है कि विराट कोहली नहीं, बल्कि एक अन्य बल्लेबाज इसको चेज करने में लगा हुआ है. विराट कोहली तो इस मामले में बहुत पीछे रह गए हैं.

