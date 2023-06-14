Team India: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस खिलाड़ी की जल्द होगी वापसी!
Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) सितंबर के महीने में पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. इस अहम टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई हैं.

Team India: एशिया कप 2023 से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस खिलाड़ी की जल्द होगी वापसी!

Asia Cup 2023 Team India: भारतीय टीम को सितंबर में एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) खेलना है. हालांकि, इसके शेड्यूल का अभी ऐलान नहीं हुआ हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ये टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल पर खेला जाएगा. ऐसे में टीम इंडिया अपने सारे मैच श्रीलंका में खेलेगी. इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया का एक बड़ा मैच विनर खिलाड़ी जल्द टीम में वापसी कर सकता है.

