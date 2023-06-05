Team India: टीम इंडिया का ये खिलाड़ी अचानक बना कप्तान, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली खबर!
Team India: टीम इंडिया का ये खिलाड़ी अचानक बना कप्तान, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली खबर!

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी को अचानक कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम का हिस्सा था.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Team India: टीम इंडिया का ये खिलाड़ी अचानक बना कप्तान, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली खबर!

Maharashtra Premier League 2023: टीम इंडिया इस समय वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेलने के लिए इंग्लैंड में है.  भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (IND vs AUS) के बीच 7 जून से ये फाइनल मैच खेला जाना है. इसी बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी को अचानक कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है. हालांकि ये खिलाड़ी एक लीग में कप्तानी करता नजर आएगा. इस लीग का नाम महाराष्ट्र प्रीमियर लीग है.

