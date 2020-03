'साड़ी अवतार' में दिखीं टीम इंडिया की पूर्व कप्तान मिताली राज, देखें वीडियो

Every saree talks more than you and I know! It never tells you to fit in, it makes you stand out. This Women's day, #StartSomethingPriceless and show the world that we can do it too. It's time you start living life #OnYourTerms. Follow @CitiIndia page for more inspiring stories of women living life on their own terms. @mastercardindia

A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) on Mar 4, 2020 at 8:07am PST