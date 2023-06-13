WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के ये 2 खिलाड़ी हैं आलसी! मोहम्मद कैफ ने सरेआम नाम लेकर मचाया तहलका
WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया के ये 2 खिलाड़ी हैं आलसी! मोहम्मद कैफ ने सरेआम नाम लेकर मचाया तहलका

Team India: हाल ही में हुए खत्म हुए WTC फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया के दो स्टार क्रिकेटर्स ने बीच मैदान में कुछ ऐसा कर दिया, जिसे लेकर पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद कैफ ने उन्हें आलसी बता दिया है. 

Mohammad Kaif Statement: टीम इंडिया का WTC फाइनल 2023 मैच में भी टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का सपना चकनाचूर हो गया. इससे पहले टीम 2021 में हुए WTC फाइनल में भी न्यूजीलैंड के हाथों हार गई थी. टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिली हार पर कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर खिलाड़ियों पर निशाना साध रहे हैं. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद कैफ ने भी टीम के दो खिलाड़ियों पर बड़े सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं. उन्होंने इन दो खिलाड़ियों को आलसी बता दिया है.

