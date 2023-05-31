Team India: 8 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में होगी इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की वापसी! IPL 2023 में मचाया कहर
topStories1hindi1718274
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: 8 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में होगी इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की वापसी! IPL 2023 में मचाया कहर

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने 8 साल से कोई भी इंटरनेशनल मैच नहीं खेला है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल 2023 के शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर टीम इंडिया में वापसी कर सकता है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: 8 साल बाद टीम इंडिया में होगी इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी की वापसी! IPL 2023 में मचाया कहर

Indian Cricket Team: आईपीएल 2023 का सीजन टीम इंडिया के एक घातक गेंदबाज के लिए काफी यादगार रहा. इस खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया के लिए लगभग 8 साल से कोई भी मैच नहीं खेला है. लेकिन आईपीएल 2023 के प्रदर्शन के बाद इस खिलाड़ी के लिए टीम इंडिया में वापसी करने की उम्मीद बढ़ गई हैं. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल के इस सीजन में गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) का हिस्सा था और टीम को फाइनल तक पहुंचाने में अहम भुमिका निभाई थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज