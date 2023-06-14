MS Dhoni ने गुपचुप IPL से लिया संन्यास? 33 सेकेंड के Video ने फैंस को दिया झटका
MS Dhoni ने गुपचुप IPL से लिया संन्यास? 33 सेकेंड के Video ने फैंस को दिया झटका

MS Dhoni: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने  अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) का एक इमोशनल वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो ने फैंस के दिलों की धड़कने बढ़ा दी हैं.

Jun 14, 2023

MS Dhoni ने गुपचुप IPL से लिया संन्यास? 33 सेकेंड के Video ने फैंस को दिया झटका

MS Dhoni Retirement: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2023 (IPL 2023) से पहले अटकलें लगातार जा रही थी कि ये चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) का ये आखिरी सीजन है. धोनी (MS Dhoni) साल 2020 में ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके हैं. ऐसे में 41 साल के धोनी से जुड़ी कोई भी तस्वीर या वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते ही ये आशंका जताई जाती है कि कहीं वह संन्यास तो नहीं ले रहे. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम ने हाल ही में धोनी का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसने फैंस के दिलों की धड़कने बढ़ा दी हैं.

