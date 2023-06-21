World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में धोनी संभालेंगे टीम इंडिया की जिम्मेदारी! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट
World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में धोनी संभालेंगे टीम इंडिया की जिम्मेदारी! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

MS Dhoni: अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके दिग्गज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की गिनती भारत के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में होती है. भारतीय टीम इसी साल अपनी मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेलेगी और धोनी को BCCI बड़ी जिम्मेदारी सौंप सकता है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

World Cup: वर्ल्ड कप में धोनी संभालेंगे टीम इंडिया की जिम्मेदारी! सामने आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian Cricket Team : भारतीय टीम इसी साल अपनी मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेलेगी. ये आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट अक्टूबर में शुरू होगा, जिससे पहले एक बड़ी खुशखबरी भारतीय फैंस को मिलने वाली है. 

