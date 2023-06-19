VIDEO: देख लिया अश्विन का ये कैच तो भूल जाओगे विराट कोहली! हवा में उड़ चीते की तरह झपटे



TNPL 2023: क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अक्सर कई ऐसे अद्भुत कैच लपके गए हैं, जिन्हें देखकर कैच पकड़ने वाला खिलाड़ी भी खुद पर भरोसा नहीं कर पाता. ऐसा ही कुछ एक बार फिर हुआ जब अश्विन ने ऐसा कैच पकड़ लिया, जिसकी मैदान पर किसी को उम्मीद भी नहीं होगी.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Murugan Ashwin takes superb flying catch: टीम इंडिया के कई खिलाड़ी इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 16वें सीजन के बाद अब जारी तमिलनाडु प्रीमियर लीग 2023 में खेल रहे हैं. इस लीग में पहले मैच से ही कई रोमांचक वाकये देखने को मिले हैं. रविवार(18 जून) को हुए मदुरै पैंथर्स और डिंडीगुल ड्रैगंस के बीच हुए मुकाबले में एक हैरतअंगेज कैच लपका गया, जिसके देख बल्लेबाज के भी होश उड़ गए. एक बार को तो कैच लपकने वाले अश्विन को भी विश्वास नहीं हुआ.

