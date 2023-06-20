Ashes 2023: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सबसे बड़े 'दुश्मन' का कहर, इतिहास रचते हुए इस मामले में बना नंबर-1
topStories1hindi1745819
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Ashes 2023: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सबसे बड़े 'दुश्मन' का कहर, इतिहास रचते हुए इस मामले में बना नंबर-1

Indian Cricket: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की नाक में दम करने वाले एक गेंदबाज ने इतिहास रच दिया है. ये खूंखार गेंदबाज एक मामले में सबको पीछे छोड़ते हुए बड़ी उपलब्धि नाम करने में नाम करने में कामयाब रहा है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ashes 2023: भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सबसे बड़े 'दुश्मन' का कहर, इतिहास रचते हुए इस मामले में बना नंबर-1

ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test: इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में एशेज सीरीज 2023 का पहला टेस्ट मैच जारी है. इस मैच में चार दिन का खेल हो चुका है. पांचवें और आखिरी दिन इंग्लैंड को मैच जीतने के लिए 7 विकेट की जरूरत है, तो वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज अगर 174 रन बना लेते हैं तो जीत उसकी होगी. चौथे दिन एक गेंदबाज ने अपने नाम एक बड़ी उपलब्धि कर ली. आज तक कोई भी गेंदबाज WTC इतिहास में ऐसा नहीं कर पाया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस