Ashes-2023: भारत को गहरा जख्म देने वाले खिलाड़ी ने किया बड़ा कारनामा, इंग्लैंड में रचा इतिहास
topStories1hindi1741828
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Ashes-2023: भारत को गहरा जख्म देने वाले खिलाड़ी ने किया बड़ा कारनामा, इंग्लैंड में रचा इतिहास

Ashes Series: टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से मात दी. इस मुकाबले में एक खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया को गहरा जख्म दिया. अब उसी खिलाड़ी ने इंग्लैंड में एक खास उपलब्धि अपने नाम कर ली. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ashes-2023: भारत को गहरा जख्म देने वाले खिलाड़ी ने किया बड़ा कारनामा, इंग्लैंड में रचा इतिहास

Ashes Series-2023, ENG vs AUS : भारत को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मात दी. इस मुकाबले में एक खिलाड़ी ने टीम इंडिया को गहरा जख्म दिया. अब उसी खिलाड़ी ने इंग्लैंड की सरजमीं पर एक खास उपलब्धि अपने नाम कर ली. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Dance: पोते की शादी में खूब नाचे धर्मेंद्र, चाचा-चाची ने भी जमाई महफिल
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट
galwan clash
गलवान संघर्ष: खड़गे बोले - मोदी जी की 'क्लीन चिट' की वजह से चीन सफ़ल होता दिख रहा है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Sunny Leone ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, Bigg Boss OTT 2 में आएंगी नजर!
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma: आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर देखकर एक्टर की मां को लगा था झटका!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन