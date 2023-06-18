Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप में पहली बार खेलेगी इस छोटे देश की टीम, भारत-पाकिस्तान से होगा मैच
Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप में पहली बार खेलेगी इस छोटे देश की टीम, भारत-पाकिस्तान से होगा मैच

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 हाइब्रिड मॉडल (Hybrid Model) पर खेला जाएगा. इस बार टूर्नामेंट में एक नई टीम खेलती हुई नजर आएगी.

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) पाकिस्‍तान की मेजबानी में खेला जाना है. एशिया कप की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होगी. ये टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल (Hybrid Model) पर खेला जाएगा. टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती मैच पाकिस्तान में खेले जाएंगे और बाकी मैच श्रीलंका में होंगे. इस बार टूर्नामेंट में एक नई टीम खेलती हुई नजर आएगी. ये टीम भारत और पाकिस्तान के ग्रुप में शामिल की गई है.

